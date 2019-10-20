{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar boys cross country team came in third overall at the Top of Iowa Conference meet on October 17, as sophomore Riley Witt won the race with an impressive time of 17:04. Two Saints' runner placed in the top five, as senior Seth Hershey finished fifth with a time of 17:30. 

The girls team finished sixth overall, with the top finisher, senior Addy Witt, coming in 23rd place with a time of 22:39. 10 seconds later, junior Megan Gooder finished, good for a 26th place finish. 

