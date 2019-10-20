The St. Ansgar boys cross country team came in third overall at the Top of Iowa Conference meet on October 17, as sophomore Riley Witt won the race with an impressive time of 17:04. Two Saints' runner placed in the top five, as senior Seth Hershey finished fifth with a time of 17:30.
The girls team finished sixth overall, with the top finisher, senior Addy Witt, coming in 23rd place with a time of 22:39. 10 seconds later, junior Megan Gooder finished, good for a 26th place finish.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
TOI Conference XC 1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior Abby Christians finishes first in the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 2
Saint Ansgar sophomore Riley Witt finishes first in the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 3
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 4
The Osage girls cross country team finished in third at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 5
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 6
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 7
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 8
Newman Catholic senior Chloe Nelson finishes her race at the Top of Iowa Conference meet, held at North Iowa Community College.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 9
Newman Catholic's Olivia Schissel, right, and Grace Gabriel run in the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 10
Senior Anna Lehman runs for the Indians at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 11
Rachel Leerar runs at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 12
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 13
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 14
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 15
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 16
The Green Devils ran at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 17
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 18
Freshman Lily Nelson runs for the Indians at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 19
Senior Addy Witt runs for the Saints at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 20
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 21
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 22
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 23
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 24
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 25
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 26
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 27
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 28
Newman Catholic senior Braden Petree runs in the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 29
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 30
The Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 31
Newman Catholic freshman Joey Ringo runs in the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
TOI Conference XC 32
Newman Catholic freshman Ryan Kelly runs in the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.