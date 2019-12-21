St. Ansgar boys basketball falls to West Fork, Nashua-Plainfield

The Saints did all they could to hand the Warhawks their first loss, but came up just short, 61-57, on Friday night at home.

In a back-and-forth affair, St. Ansgar held an 18-15 first-quarter advantage, but West Fork (7-0) held the Saints to just five second-period points to take a 28-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. A final push in the fourth period fell just short for the Saints, who fell to 2-4 on the season.

Leading the way for West Fork was junior Jakob Washington with 15 points and nine rebounds, junior Kayden Ames with 11 points, and senior Ian Latham with 10 points.

For St. Ansgar, senior Erik Gerdts scored a team-high 16 points, while senior Cade Duckert finished with 12 points.

Nashua-Plainfield 66, St. Ansgar 63

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team came up just short against Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night, falling to the Huskies by a 66-63 score, despite a 22-point fourth quarter from the Saints' offense.

The two teams went into halftime in a 25-25 tie, but a 26-point third quarter by the Huskies gave them a 10-point lead. The 22-point fourth quarter brought the team to within three points, but the Saints fell to 2-3 with the loss.

