Three of the four seniors on the Osage High School girls’ varsity basketball team, Melanie Bye, Sidney Brandau and Mia Knudsen, have been playing together since third grade, which has given them the opportunity to build cohesion and trust. Libby Schwamman joined the team her freshmen year at Osage.
“It’s taught us teamwork and how to work well with others,” Bye said. Her teammates added playing basketball has also taught them the importance of working hard and being dedicated, if they wanted to achieve their goals.
This year, the four have their minds set on making it past the two toughest teams they expect to face, Cresco and West Hancock, winning the conference title and finally, making it through the playoff rounds.
“We want to be able to go undefeated in our conference and then go on to be able to compete at state,” Brandau said.
Each of the seniors have set goals for themselves, as well, including to score points, go after the rebounds and be a presence on the inside.
“I want to be able to execute on offense,” Knudsen said. “Get good shots for my teammates and myself and make those free throws.”
Each of the seniors cited learning to adjust to adversity and to who they were playing as being the most difficult skills to learn.
However, each encouraged other girls to go out for the sport and to not be afraid to work hard and have fun with it.
“I’m going to miss my teammates and spending each and every day with each other,” Bye said. “We eat a lot and the car rides to the AAU tournaments can be a lot of fun. We’re good singers, we rap a lot and we just have fun together.
Each senior wished to thank their fans for coming out to see them play and for following the team when they traveled.
“We hope everyone will come and see the new gym, on December 17,” Schwamman said. “We’re facing North Butler, it will be alumni night and we are doing the ribbon cutting for the new gym.”
