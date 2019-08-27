ST. ANSGAR -- The St. Ansgar High School football players are looking to make it back to the UNI-Dome and this time win it all.
In 2016 and 2017, the Saints advanced to the state semifinals.
This year they want to not only win the state championship, but go undefeated, according to senior Jack Sievert.
"We have a lot of depth coming back this year," he said.
The Saints boast nine seniors on their roster.
"We have been together forever," said senior Cade Duckert.
Another strength for the Saints is their defense, he noted.
The team does need to fill the positions that are open due to last year's seniors graduating, Sievert said.
He also said every day the Saints need to make sure "everyone on the team is here and working at it."
Duckert said it's important for the players to not just get better in football, but in life as well.
Sievert's favorite memories of playing for St. Ansgar have been going to the UNI-Dome during his freshman and sophomore years.
"Both of them (the games) were amazing fun," he said.
