The Saint Ansgar volleyball team beat West Fork in straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as the Saints won their fourth match of the season. 

The Saints won by scores of 25-21, 25-13, and 25-16. 

Blayne Koster had a team-high 13 kills, while Hali Anderson finished with an impressive 32 assists.

The Saints will play again on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when they host Rockford. On Saturday, Sept. 28, St. Ansgar travels to Bishop-Garrigan for tournament action.

