The Saint Ansgar volleyball team swept aside Newman Catholic on October 8 in straight sets, The Saints won by set scores of 25-7, 25-23, and 25-8, to capture their 10th straight win, and 15th of the season.
Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led the way on offense for Saint Ansgar, with 10 kills and 11 digs on the night. Juniors Gracie Urbatsch and Blayne Koster each had eight kills.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Junior Hali Anderson contributed 30 assists.
The Saints traveled on Monday to Crestwood. They close out the season on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at home against Riceville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.