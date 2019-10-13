{{featured_button_text}}
The Saint Ansgar volleyball team swept aside Newman Catholic on October 8 in straight sets, The Saints won by set scores of 25-7, 25-23, and 25-8, to capture their 10th straight win, and 15th of the season. 

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led the way on offense for Saint Ansgar, with 10 kills and 11 digs on the night. Juniors Gracie Urbatsch and Blayne Koster each had eight kills.

Junior Hali Anderson contributed 30 assists. 

The Saints traveled on Monday to Crestwood. They close out the season on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at home against Riceville.

