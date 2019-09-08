The Saint Ansgar volleyball fell to Decorah by a 3-1 score on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
After falling in the first set, 25-14, the Saints snagged the second set by a close 27-25 score. But the Vikings took the next two frames 25-21, and 25-17, to send the road team to their first loss of the year.
The Osage volleyball team won another decisive match, on Thursday, Sept. 5, as the Green Devils beat the Saints 3-0. The scores were 11-25, 13-25 and 6-25.
