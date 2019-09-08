{{featured_button_text}}
A Saints player goes low to return the ball back to the Green Devils.

 KARA NAIG THE PRESS-NEWS

The Saint Ansgar volleyball fell to Decorah by a 3-1 score on Tuesday, Sept. 3. 

After falling in the first set, 25-14, the Saints snagged the second set by a close 27-25 score. But the Vikings took the next two frames 25-21, and 25-17, to send the road team to their first loss of the year. 

The Osage volleyball team won another decisive match, on Thursday, Sept. 5, as the Green Devils beat the Saints 3-0. The scores were 11-25, 13-25 and 6-25.

Saint Ansgar will play its next match on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at North Butler.

Saint Ansgar is now 1-2 on the season.

