Time and time again, Saint Ansgar hands the ball off to one of its multiple star running backs. And time and time again, the Saints dominate the competition. Two running backs went over 200 yards on the ground for the Saints on Friday, Oct. 11, in a 49-14 win at South Winneshiek.
Quarterback Cade Duckert threw the ball only three times, as his halfbacks took control. Junior Ryan Cole had a team-high 220 yards on 16 carries, while scoring three touchdowns in the process. Senior Jack Sievert took the rock 41 times, and ran the ball 212 yards, with four touchdowns.
With an undefeated 7-0 record, Saint Ansgar is on its way to a district championship. The Saints will play at home Friday, Oct. 18, against Newman Catholic.
