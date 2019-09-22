The Saint Ansgar football team kept its season perfect with a 72-6 win over Postville on Friday, Sept. 20.
Senior running back Jack Sievert yet again took control, running the ball for 185 yards on 11 carries, with four rushing touchdowns.
Junior Ryan Cole ran for three touchdowns and 95 yards, while Carter Salz scored two touchdowns on 83 yards. Four Saints' running backs rushed for at least 90 yards, while five ran the ball into the endzone.
Quarterback Cade Duckert threw the ball only once, a 46-yard pass to Cole. With the win, the Saints improved to 4-0 on the season.
They Saints play Friday, Sept. 27, at Nashua-Plainfield.
IMG_0004.JPG
St. Ansgar Cheerleaders preparing for the team to take the field.
IMG_0005.JPG
A unified St. Ansgar football team takes the field against Postville.
IMG_0009.JPG
St. Ansgar players bust through the cheerleader's banner to take the field.
IMG_0030.JPG
The St. Ansgar defensive line ready for action.
IMG_0051.JPG
Jack Sievert runs the ball for the Saints.
IMG_0055.JPG
The Saints' quarterback Cade Duckert with the handoff.
IMG_0064.JPG
St. Ansgar with the stop.
IMG_0075.JPG
Jack Sievert blocks the possible Postville tackle.
IMG_0100.JPG
Ryan Cole heads to the endzone for a Saints touchdown.
IMG_0104.JPG
A great stop by St. Ansgar's Jack Sievert (41) and Sage Hulshizer (56).
IMG_0106.JPG
Krist Boerjan with the tackle, while attempting to strip the ball from the Postville runner.
IMG_0109.JPG
Ryan Cole with another big run for the Saints.
IMG_0119.JPG
Cade Duckert with a quarterback sneak.
IMG_0124.JPG
Ryan Cole for the extra point.
IMG_0128.JPG
Carter Salz ready to wrap up the tackle.
IMG_0157.jpg
The 2019 St. Ansgar Homecoming Queen and King, Megan Schmidt and John May.
