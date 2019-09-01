{{featured_button_text}}
St. Ansgar rushed for nearly 400 yards as the Saints rolled to a 66-14 win over West Fork on Friday, Aug. 30.

Jack Sievert had 11 carries for 137 yards and five touchdowns and added a sixth score on a 35-yard pass from Cade Duckert.

Ryan Cole added 102 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

St. Ansgar (1-0) travels to Osage on Friday, Sept. 6.

