St. Ansgar rushed for nearly 400 yards as the Saints rolled to a 66-14 win over West Fork on Friday, Aug. 30.
Jack Sievert had 11 carries for 137 yards and five touchdowns and added a sixth score on a 35-yard pass from Cade Duckert.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Ryan Cole added 102 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
St. Ansgar (1-0) travels to Osage on Friday, Sept. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.