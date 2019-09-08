{{featured_button_text}}

The Saint Ansgar boys team had a solid day on the racecourse at the Newman Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The boys team finished second in the team standings, with an average time of 18:40.

Seth Hershey was the top finisher for the Saints, finishing second overall, with a time of 17:24.5. In first place was Carson Rygh of Lake Mills, who ran a 17:08.4. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The girls team finished fifth overall, two spots behind rival Osage. Addy Witt was the top finisher for the Saints, running a 22:54.0.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments