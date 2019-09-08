The Saint Ansgar boys team had a solid day on the racecourse at the Newman Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The boys team finished second in the team standings, with an average time of 18:40.
Seth Hershey was the top finisher for the Saints, finishing second overall, with a time of 17:24.5. In first place was Carson Rygh of Lake Mills, who ran a 17:08.4.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
The girls team finished fifth overall, two spots behind rival Osage. Addy Witt was the top finisher for the Saints, running a 22:54.0.
IMG_0231-2.jpg
IMG_0237.jpg
IMG_0246.jpg
IMG_0254.jpg
IMG_0259.jpg
IMG_0288.jpg
IMG_0299.jpg
IMG_0303.jpg
IMG_0326.jpg
IMG_0335.jpg
IMG_0089.jpg
IMG_0091.jpg
IMG_0108.jpg
IMG_0121.jpg
IMG_0123.jpg
IMG_0148.jpg
IMG_0154.jpg
IMG_0189.jpg
IMG_0198.jpg
IMG_0206.jpg
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.