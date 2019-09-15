The Saint Ansgar volleyball swept aside Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday, Sept. 12, as the Saints beat the Huskies by set scores of 25-15, 25-15, and 25-21.
Juniors Brooklyn Hackbart and Gracie Urbatsch led the team in kills, with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Junior Hali Anderson led the team with 28 assists, and tied for the team high in digs, with 13.
The North Butler volleyball team swept St. Ansgar in three sets, although the match was closer than it appeared by the final score of 3-0, Tuesday, Sept. 10.
In the first set, the Bearcats beat the Saints 25-16. The next two sets were close, 25-23, and 25-22 respectively. Senior Cassidy Stadut led the Bearcats with 11 kills. Junior Brynn Salge had 26 assists.
The Saints travel to West Fork on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and then to Forest City on Saturday, Sept. 21 for a tournament.
