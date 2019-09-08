{{featured_button_text}}
The Riceville volleyball team was swept by Tripoli on Tuesday, Sept. 3, as the Wildcats lost by set scores of 25-12, 25-21, and 25-7.

The loss dropped the Wildcats to 0-2 on the season.

Their next match will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Turkey Valley, then at home on Thursday, Sept. 12 against Valley Lutheran.

