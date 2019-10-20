{{featured_button_text}}

The Riceville volleyball team lost in a sweep on October 15, as St. Ansgar beat the Wildcats by set scores of 25-6, 25-8, and 25-14. 

The loss dropped Riceville to 2-20 on the season. The Wildcats will begin regionals on Tuesday, with a match at Turkey Valley. 

