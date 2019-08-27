RICEVILLE | The Riceville High School volleyball team is looking for more wins this season.
Last year the Wildcats won 10 games.
This season their goal is 15 wins, said senior Sophia Weaver.
The Wildcats also are looking to "better ourselves by 4 percent every day," said sophomore Saige Sullivan.
"We are a very competitive team," she added.
Junior Rylie Dunn said the players all know each other well, so they understand what everyone's strengths are.
The Wildcats need to improve their serving, according to Weaver.
Junior Callie Fair said the players also need to be more consistent.
Senior Hannah Sunnes said one of the challenges the Wildcats face is "we are in a very tough conference."
Most of the teams they play are strong contenders every year, she said.
The season opener for the Wildcats is at home against Northwood-Kensett on Aug. 27.
"It should be a good game," Sullivan said.
