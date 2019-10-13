The Riceville volleyball dropped two matches in a home triangular on October 12, as the Wildcats lost to Kee by a 2-0 score, and dropped the second match to Turkey Valley, 2-1.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The losses drop the Wildcats to 0-19 on the season. Their penultimate match of the season will be on Tuesday, at Saint Ansgar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.