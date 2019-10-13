{{featured_button_text}}
The Riceville volleyball dropped two matches in a home triangular on October 12, as the Wildcats lost to Kee by a 2-0 score, and dropped the second match to Turkey Valley,  2-1.

The losses drop the Wildcats to 0-19 on the season. Their penultimate match of the season will be on Tuesday, at Saint Ansgar.

