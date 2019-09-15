{{featured_button_text}}

The Riceville volleyball got crushed by Turkey Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 10, as the Wildcats lost in straight sets, 25-8, 25-6, and 25-7.

It was Riceville's third straight loss, and the team has yet to win a set this season. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Wildcat's next match will come Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Waterloo Christian. The Wildcats will then travel to Waukon for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments