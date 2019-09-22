The Riceville volleyball team continued its tough season on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as the Wildcats were swept by Waterloo Christian for its eighth straight loss to open the season.
Riceville came close to scoring its first set victory of the season in the opening frame, but Waterloo Christian won 25-23. The Regents won the final two sets by scores of 25-15, and 25-13.
The Wildcats will play again on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Dunkerton. They will then travel back to Dunkerton for tournament action on Saturday, Sept. 29.
