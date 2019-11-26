{{featured_button_text}}
Riceville High School Girls Basketball

(back row, from left) Coach Kelly Houser, Lexi Koenigs, Joy Beran, Aubrey Orth, Lauren Hemann, MGR Hannah Lane and Coach Darcy Fair. (middle row) Morgan Drilling, Riley McKenna, Morgan Koenigs, O'Malley Fair and Morgan Fair. (front row) Brynn Hemann, Allie Bigley, Josie Gansen, Saige Sullivan, Madison Mauer and Alexa Houser.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments