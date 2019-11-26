{{featured_button_text}}
Riceville High School Boys Basketball

(back row, from left) Coach Bret Brincks, Tanner Swenson, Brody Koenigs, Isaac Harken, Sean Grimm and Coach Sal Gomez. (middle row) Charlie Ring, Kevin Jordan, Colby Mayer, Brian Grimm and Zach Gronwoldt. (front row) Sully Fair, Trenten Swenson, Anthony Houser, Isaac Kuhn and Joe Keeling.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments