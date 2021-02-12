Riceville girls grateful for strong season after playoff loss to Kee

The end came earlier than expected for the Riceville girls basketball team this season, as the Wildcats fell to Kee in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 3 tournament on Thursday night, 58-38.

After the game, the team filed back to the locker room, disappointed but still grateful for one of the best seasons in program history.

The Wildcats' 18 wins this season was a program record in the 5-on-5 era, and they also won the team’s first out-right conference title since 1995.

To head coach Darcy Fair, there was still plenty to be thankful for in the face of defeat.

“There are lots of tears in the locker room for the seniors, this being their last game at home,” Fair said. “But the sun will come up tomorrow. In the end, it is just a game, and I’m thankful for the things that we were able to have this year.”

The Wildcats came into the game favored, thanks to their perfect conference record, and Iowa Star North conference championship, but the Kee Hawks took control of the game early. At the end of the first, Kee led Riceville 15-6, and expanded that lead to 38-13 at the half.