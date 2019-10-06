{{featured_button_text}}
20190917-OHS XC1816

O'Malley Fair runs for the Riceville Wildcats.

The Riceville girls cross country team placed fourth in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Invitational, held Monday at the Garner Golf Course.

The Wildcats (103 points) finished behind first-place West Fork (41), Osage (70), West Hancock (71) and G-H-V (83) and ahead of Belmond-Klemme (127).

Individually in the top 20 finishers, O’Malley Fair (25:33) placed 14th out of 65 runners, while Brynn Hemann (26:23) was 18th. Other Wildcat runners placing were: Allie Bigley (29:33) 36th, Lauren Hemann (29:39) 40th, Morgan Koenigs (33:22) 54th, and Alexa Houser (34:11) 55th.

BOYS

In the boys race, Riceville had two individuals place in the top 87 runners: Kevin Jordan (22:13) was 33rd and Carter Zweibohmer (23:26) was 43rd. Both were personal best times.

"Conditions were extremely difficult with 90 degree temps, high wind, and high humidity," said coach Bryce Conway. "I thought we battled through these conditions and ran as well as possible considering the elements. Our times are definitely slower than some other meets from the girls perspective, but overall the experience was a good one for us to compete today."

The Wildcats are scheduled to run on Thursday, Oct. 10 at New Hampton.

