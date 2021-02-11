Riceville girls end season with first round loss to Kee

In Riceville on Thursday night, with cold weather came cold shooting.

On a freezing February evening, the Riceville girls basketball team saw its season come to an end, as the Wildcats lost to Kee, 58-38, in a first-round regional playoff upset.

Kee took control of the game from the opening tip, as the Kee Hawks pulled out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter. After a two-point bucket from Riceville sophomore Joy Beran, Kee went on a 16-2 run, to pull ahead for good.

At halftime, the Kee-Hawks led the Wildcats, 38-13.

In the second half, Riceville managed to outscore the Kee Hawks, 25-20, but couldn't dig its way out of the early hole. After the final buzzer sounded on Kee's 20-point victory, a jubilant visiting crowd roared with joy, as the 11-10 road squad advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

Junior O'Malley Fair led Riceville with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, with three 3-pointers to her credit. Senior Abby Retterath scored 10 points for the Wildcats in her final game, and as a team, Riceville shot 38.5 percent from the field. Beran led the way with six rebounds.