{{featured_button_text}}

O'Malley Fair and Brynn Hemann were the top two finishers for the Riceville girls cross country team in the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational on Tuesday at the Nashua Town and Country Club golf course.

Fair finished 14th with a time of 25:07, while Hemann placed 20th with a time of 26:16.

Other finishers for Riceville in the top 63 were: Ashley Koenigs (29:49) at 36th, Allie Bigley (29:52) at 37th, Lauren Hemann (30:13) at 40th, Morgan Koenigs (31:30) at 48th, Alexa Houser (32:59) at 53rd.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

As a team, Riceville finished in fifth place.

BOYS

Kevin Jordan (22:25) finished 25th for Riceville, while Carter Zweibohmer (23:47) placed 32nd.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments