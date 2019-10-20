{{featured_button_text}}
The Riceville girls' cross country team came in fifth place overall at the Iowa Star Conference cross country meet on October 17. 

O'Malley Fair was the Wildcats top finisher, running a 24:17, good for 19th place. Close behind was Brynn Hemann, who finished in 21st place with a mark of 24:28. 

The boys team consisted of only two runners. Kevin Jordan ran the race in 20:13 to finish in 24th place, while Carter Zweibohmer finished 31st, at 20:59. 

