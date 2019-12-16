Collins-Maxwell 63, Riceville 40
The Wildcats were doubled up in two periods as the Spartans rolled to the lopsided victory at home on Saturday.
The Spartans jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first period and never looked back. Collins-Maxwell took a 29-19 lead into the locker room at halftime and increased its lead by outscoring the Wildcats 34-21 the rest of the way.
Freshman Joy Beran led the Wildcats with 15 points in had six rebounds, while junior Brynn Hemann led Riceville with seven boards.
The Wildcats were held to a paltry 25 percent shooting (15-for-61) from the field, and hit only 3-of-21 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
