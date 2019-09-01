The Riceville football team beat Kee by 20 points on Friday night, as the Wildcats improved to 1-0 on the season.
The final score was Riceville 26, Kee 6.
Senior quarterback Sully Fair went 4-for-8 passing the ball, and also ran for two touchdowns.
Senior Judge Losee had a team-high seven tackles.
The Wildcats will play, on the road, at Central Elkader, Friday, Sept. 6.
