The Riceville football team beat Kee by 20 points on Friday night, as the Wildcats improved to 1-0 on the season. 

The final score was Riceville 26, Kee 6.

Senior quarterback Sully Fair went 4-for-8 passing the ball, and also ran for two touchdowns.

Senior Judge Losee had a team-high seven tackles.

The Wildcats will play, on the road, at Central Elkader, Friday, Sept. 6.

