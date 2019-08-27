RICEVILLE -- The five seniors on this year's Riceville High School football team are looking forward to showing what they can do on the field.
Sully Fair said the Wildcats are stronger physically than there were last season.
"We put a lot of time in the weight room," he said.
The Wildcats went 3-6 last year, so just winning more games is one of the goals for the team, said Judge Losee.
It also would be nice to make it to the playoffs, according to Fair.
Another goal for the Wildcats is to "build on the good culture we have as a team," he said.
Riceville has a new offense this year, so the players have some new formations they have to get used to, according to Fair.
"Teaching the underclassmen to be good leaders" is also important for the upperclassmen, Eastman said.
The way football teams qualify for the playoffs has changed.
The RPI rating for a team, which is based on the strength of its opponents, can have in impact on whether that team goes to the playoffs as well as their seeding.
"And we have one of the hardest districts in Iowa," said Tanner Swenson.
Fair said the most memorable part of his football career at Riceville so far was the team going to the districts during his sophomore year.
Swenson said one of his favorite memories is "the Janesville game (in 2017) when the lights went out" due to a power outage.
