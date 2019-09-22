{{featured_button_text}}

The Riceville football team dropped its second straight game on Friday, Sept. 20, with a 40-36 loss to Tripoli. With the loss, the Wildcats record fell to 2-2. 

Riceville will travel to Northwood-Kensett on Friday, Sept. 27, to play the Vikings. 

