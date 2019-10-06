The Riceville volleyball team gave all it had Thursday, Oct. 3, but came up short, falling to Clarksville 3-2 on the road.
Riceville started strong, winning the first set 25-19, then fell 25-18 in the second set. The Wildcats then won the third set 25-18 before falling 25-21 and 15-11.
Junior Libby Miller paced the Wildcats in the five set marathon with 19 kills and was 14 for 15 from the service line, while junior Josie Gansen had 21 digs and four kills and was 17 for 20 from the line with three aces.
Freshman Madison Mauer also came up big Thursday night with 15 digs and two aces while going 15 for 17 from the service line, while junior Abby Retterrath had seven kills and six digs and was 13-of-16 from the line.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Riceville hosted Don Bosco.
The Wildcats lost in three sets with scores of 15-25, 10-25 and 12-25.
Retterath had four kills on the night, followed by senior Hannah Sunnes with three.
Sophomores Saige Sunnes had nine digs for the Wildcats, along with Mauer with eight and Gansen with six.
Several Wildcats were perfect from the service line including junior Rylie Dunn, 4-for-4, junior Callee Fair, 2-for-2, Mauer, 5-for-5, Miller 2-for-2 and senior Sophia Weaver, 2-for-2.
Riceville will be in action next when they host their own tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12.
