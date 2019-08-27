{{featured_button_text}}
Riceville cross country

Pictured from left are Riceville cross country runners Allie Bigley, Kevin Jordan and O'Malley Fair. 

 MARY PIEPER mary.pieper@globegazette.com

RICEVILLE -- This year Riceville girls cross county has strength in numbers. 

With seven or eight girls out for the sport, they have enough to compete as a team rather than just as individuals like they did last year when they only had four.

Their goal is "to run better than we did last year and to keep improving," said senior Allie Bigley. 

It's important to "try to set a good pace to the run the entire thing," she said. 

Sophomore O'Malley Fair, who ran cross-country for the Wildcats as a freshman, said her individual goal for the season is to make it to state. 

Bigley said she wants to get her time under 24 minutes. 

This year Riceville only has three boys out for cross country. Only one of them, senior Kevin Jordan, is on varsity. 

He said his goal is to try to complete a race in under 20 minutes. 

