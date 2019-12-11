Riceville lost both its matches on Tuesday at the meet it hosted against Postville and Newman Catholic.
Postville 45, Riceville 18
Riceville's Chris Eastman (285 pounds), Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (170) each won by forfeit.
Newman Catholic 42, Riceville 27
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Newman Catholic claimed victory after winning six matches by forfeit. Coy Smith (138 pounds) won his match by fall.
Postville 39, Newman Catholic 33
Newman Catholic's Clay Smith (145 pounds), Scott Heinselman, (152), Nash Holmgaard (160) and Holden Hensley (170) each won their matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.