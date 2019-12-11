{{featured_button_text}}

Riceville lost both its matches on Tuesday at the meet it hosted against Postville and Newman Catholic.

Postville 45, Riceville 18

Riceville's Chris Eastman (285 pounds), Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (170) each won by forfeit.

Newman Catholic 42, Riceville 27

Newman Catholic claimed victory after winning six matches by forfeit. Coy Smith (138 pounds) won his match by fall.

Postville 39, Newman Catholic 33

Newman Catholic's Clay Smith (145 pounds), Scott Heinselman, (152), Nash Holmgaard (160) and Holden Hensley (170) each won their matches.

