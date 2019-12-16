{{featured_button_text}}

Collins-Maxwell 57, Riceville 53 (2 OT)

For 36 minutes on Saturday, the Wildcats matched Collins-Maxwell point for point.

Then in the final four minutes, Riceville (1-4) ran out of gas and was outscored 7-3 to drop its fourth game of the season.

Seniors Tanner Swensen and Sullivan Fair scored a team-high 18 points each, while junior charlie Ring led the Wildcats with 10 rebounds, and senior Brody Koenigs finished with nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Collins-Maxwell took control of the game through three periods, leading 23-21 at halftime and 33-28 after the third, but the Wildcats outscored the Spartans 15-10 in the final period to force overtime.

