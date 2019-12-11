Riceville 53, Valley Lutheran 16
The Riceville boys basketball team tallied its first win of the year against Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Wildcats defense held the Crusaders to the single digits in each quarter, allowing only two points in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.