Riceville boys basketball drop to 1-6 on the season after two losses

The Wildcats fell to 1-6 on the season with a hard-fought loss, 47-41, at home on Friday night.

Senior Sullivan Fair paced the Wildcats with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Brody Koenigs finished with nine points.

Riceville will be at Northwood-Kensett on Jan. 3.

Janesville 57, Riceville 41

The Riceville boys basketball team was handed its third-straight loss on Tuesday at home, falling 57-41 to Janesville.

After trailing Janesville 32-15 after the first half, the Wildcats were unable to gain any ground, losing by 16 at the end.

Senior Sullivan Fair led Riceville with 16 points, hitting four of his three-point attempts. Junior Charlie Ring had 14 points, who also grabbed 12 of the Wildcats 39 rebounds. Senior Brody Koenigs pulled down 10 rebounds.

Collins-Maxwell 57, Riceville 53 (2 OT)

For 36 minutes on Saturday, the Wildcats matched Collins-Maxwell point for point.

Then in the final four minutes, Riceville (1-4) ran out of gas and was outscored 7-3 to drop its fourth game of the season.