The Riceville and St. Ansgar boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Osage Invitational Cross Country meet held at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Results were not available at press time.
The Wildcats are scheduled to run at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and at Cresco on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Saints will travel to Mason City on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for an invitational and then to Central Springs, on Thursday, Sept. 26 for an invitational.
20190917-OHS XC 1
Kevin Jordan works to get ahead of the New Hampton runner.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 2
Senior cross country runner Kevin Jordan stays focused as he heads to the finish line.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 3
Carter Zweibohmer runs for the Wildcats at the Osage cross country meet held at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 4
Kevin Jordan keeps a steady pace as he runs for the Wildcats at the Osage cross country meet held at the nature center.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 5
Carter Zweibohmer works to overtake a runner, while coach Bryce Conway (in background) offers encouragement.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC2245.jpg
Carter Zweibohmer.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1816
O'Malley Fair runs for the Riceville Wildcats.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1817
O'Malley Fair pulls ahead of a runner at the Cross Country meet held in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1830
Brynn Hemann runs for the Wildcats.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1832
Brynn Hemann during the Cross Country Meet held at Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1836
Allie Bigley focuses on the finish line.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1952
Brynn Hemann stays ahead of a group of runners.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1962
Allie Bigley runs for the Wildcats at the Osage Cross Country meet.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1990
Ashley Koenigs keeps a steady pace during the race.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1991
Morgan Koenigs runs at the cross country meet in Osage for the Wildcats.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1996.jpg
Alexa Houser stays focused as she runs in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 1
Riley Witt works on setting his pace for his cross country race at Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 2
Riley Witt runs for the Saints during the cross country meet at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 3
Seth Hershey pushes himself to overcome the Crestwood runner.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 4
John May runs for the Saints at Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 5
Cole Hansen runs at the cross country meet in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 6
Braden Powers works to pass the runner from Forest City.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 7
Seth Hershey pushes himself to pass the Crestwood runner.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 8
John May runs for the Saints.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 9
Riley Witt pushes himself during the cross country meet at Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 10
A big smile on Riley Witt's face as he heads to the finish line.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 11
Riley Witt knows the finish line is near.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 12
Seth Hershey pushes himself to overtake the Newman runner.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 13
Seth Hershey
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 14
John May runs at the cross country meet in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 1
Ella Brown, Addy Witt and Kirsten Boerjan begin running at the Osage cross country meet at the Milton R. Owen Nature.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 2
Ella Brown and Addy Witt running for St. Ansgar.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 3
Kirsten Boerjan and Megan Gooder run together at Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 4
Kirsten Boerjan runs for the Saints in the Osage cross country meet.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 5
Kirsten Boerjan.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 6
Khari Young runs for the Saints in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 7
Addy Witt leads her pack of runners at the Osage cross country meet.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 8
Addy Witt stretches her lead over runners.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 9
Ella Brown runs for St. Ansgar at the Osage cross country meet at the nature center.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 10
Ella Brown keeps a steady pace at the meet.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 11
Megan Gooder runs for the Saints in Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 12
Megan Gooder
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC 13
Kirsten Boerjan pushes herself to overtake the runner.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
20190917-OHS XC1958.jpg
Khari Young runs for the Saints at Osage.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
