On Monday, Nov. 25, the Osage High School football team hosted its annual postseason awards ceremony at in the auditorium of the Krapek Family Fine Arts Auditorium, Cedar River Complex.
Awards presented included team awards, outstanding achievement awards, class awards and all-district awards.
"I am extremely proud of the resilience this team showed this season," said head coach Matt Finn. "We had the toughest schedule in 1A. We went out and competed every Friday night. This year we lost to two state champions, a semi-finalist and a quarterfinalist - it was a buzzsaw of a non-district schedule if I've ever seen one.
"To rally from 0-4 to going 5-0 in district play and winning our second district title in a row made for a season that holds a big life lesson for our guys. There will be times when you find yourself 0-4, but you have to keep believing and keep doing the work. These guys did that."
Finn added, "We are graduating a special group of seniors, who have left their impression on our program in a big way. I'm excited to see the heights these young men reach in life.
"They have passed the torch to the next group of players who are ready to take this program and keep it going in the right direction."