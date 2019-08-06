{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Green Devils wrestling team

Members of the Osage Green Devils wrestling team, who participated in the Luther College wresting camp.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Osage High School wrestling team participated in the 2019 Luther College Team Wrestling Camp, in Decorah.

The Luther wrestling camps, directed by Luther Head Wrestling Coach Dave Mitchell, included clinicians, Trent Hillger, All-American wrestler from the University of Wisconsin, and Lee Fullhart, NCAA champion and four-time All-American from the University of Iowa.

Campers at the 2019 camps wrestled 10-plus matches and also participated in team building activities and intensive "Train Like a Norseman" sessions.

Osage Green Devils Spencer Mooberry and Tucker Stangel, earned Wrestler of the Day honors, after being nominated by Luther camp coach Tyler DiFiore, who served as the Osage Camp Coach, providing guidance and coaching for campers throughout camp.

The Osage wrestling team is coached by Brent Jennings, Greg Adams, Josh Dodd, Ryan Frank, Thatcher Goodale and Larry Grein.

