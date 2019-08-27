Last year the Osage High School volleyball team had one of its best seasons in school history.
That team, which advanced to the state semi-finals and ended the year with a 30-7 record, had some senior standouts who won't be back this season.
But there's a lot of outstanding returning players who are looking to go to the state tournament again.
"And winning," said junior Paige Kisley, who was a first team Top of Iowa All-Conference selection last year.
The Green Devils have a strong offense, according to junior Danielle Johnson, who was named to the 3A All-Tournament Team in 2018.
They also have "good connectivity both on and off the court," said junior Ellie Bobinet, who was a Top of Iowa All-Conference honorable mention pick last year.
Sophomore Kaebre Sullivan, a second-team All Conference selection in 2018, also is back for the Green Devils.
Johnson said one thing the team has to work on is defense.
This season Osage will be a 2A team instead of a 3A team.
However, that doesn't mean the competition gets easier.
The Green Devils potentially could face Western Christian, last year's 2A champion, in the post-season.
"We are excited for the year," Bobinet said.
"We are hungry for more," Johnson added.
