The Osage volleyball team had a memorable senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 8, sweeping aside Northwood-Kensett by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, and 25-7 for their 27th victory of the season. 

Juniors Paige Kisley and Danielle Johnson tied for the team lead with nine kills. Melanie Bye had a team-high 18 assists. 

The Green Devils played on Monday night, in a triangular at Charles City. Results were unknown at press time.

