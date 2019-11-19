In a season where the Osage volleyball team won a Top of Iowa Conference crown and a Class 2A, Region 2 championship, the Green Devils were hoping they would have one more celebration this season.
But on Thursday, Nov. 14, against No. 1 ranked Western Christian in the state semifinals, Osage’s luck finally ran out. The Green Devils fell to the Wolfpack, three sets to none.
"It's not the note we wanted to end on," head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "We set high goals for ourselves, including the state championship. To come up short in the semifinals, it's kind of heartbreaking for the girls.
"But of course, they're proud of what they accomplished this year, including our play down at state."
Going up against Western Christian, Osage knew it had a tall task. The Wolfpack were making their 19th straight tournament appearance, coming into the match with a 17-match winning streak and an undefeated record against 2A opponents.
The Green Devils got off to a good start, taking an early 15-14 lead in the first set.
As Osage took a lead, the crowd that had traveled to Cedar Rapids to watch its team play roared with approval. A lead is a rare thing to have against the Wolfpack, who have not lost a set since their match against Central Lyon on October 12.
Soon after, the Wolfpack offense started to click. Western Christian went on a six-point run to take a 20-15 lead and eventually won the set 25-20.
In the second set, the Green Devils battled back from a five-point deficit to pull within one point, at 24-23, but Western Christian won the set on a block to take it by a 25-23 score.
In the third and final frame, Osage got out to a 5-2 lead and seemed to have found new life. Yet again, the Wolfpack offense went on a run, scoring seven of the next 10 points to take the lead, and eventually the set, 25-21.
Tori Wynja led the Wolfpack in kills, with 14 on the day, to go along with a team-high 14 digs. Olivia Gransta had 28 assists.
"They had a mix of different attacks they used against us," Tabbert said. "They had a fairly strong right side attack, which we're not used to seeing, so that was a little bit different for us."
For Osage, junior Paige Kisely led the way with 12 kills, along with 13 digs. Freshman Jaden Francis had a team-high 20 digs for the Green Devils, while junior Ellie Bobinet had all 41 of the team’s assists. Danielle Johnson and Meredith Street each had eight kills on the night, and freshman Claudia Aschenbrenner finished with nine.
Though the loss was a disappointing way to end the season, the future looks bright for the Green Devils. They are losing six seniors to graduation, but are returning their entire starting lineup in 2020.
"It gives us a lot of confidence going into next year." Tabbert said.
With the win, Western Christian advanced to Friday’s state finals match against Beckman Catholic.
Osage finishes its season with an overall record of 37-7 and ends it season in the semifinal round for the second straight season.
The Osage volleyball team began its state tournament run in grand fashion on Wednesday, Nov. 13, as the Green Devils beat Grundy Center in a three-set sweep at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. The win earned Osage a spot in the state semifinals.
Osage dominated the match from start to finish, winning the first set 25-17 and then taking the second and third sets by scores of 25-14, and 25-16.
“We’re pretty excited,” head coach Bryan Tabbert said. “It’s pretty great to come down to state, and get that first win out of the way.”
Junior Paige Kisley led the team in kills with 16, while also contributing nine digs to the effort. Setter Ellie Bobinet, who leads the state of Iowa in assists, had 26 on the day, with a team-high nine digs. While the offense was impressive for Osage, the defense deserved nearly as much credit.
The Spartans finished the match with just 26 kills, compared to 39 for the Green Devils. Emy Kracht had a team-high nine kills for the Spartans while also leading the team with nine assists.
The Green Devils made it back to the state semifinals for the second straight year. In 2018, Osage fell to Kuemper Catholic by a score of 3-2 in the semis, valuable experience for this season’s veterans.
“Having that state experience for these older girls is tremendous,” Tabbert said. “For our two freshman in the lineup, a little bit of nerves maybe coming in, but the older girls are able to talk to them, and explain what is happening, … overall the girls have been great to the freshmen, helping them keep calm and get used to the exciting state atmosphere.
“You’ve got to take care of business when it’s time to go, but you only have four years of high school, and you need to enjoy the experience,” Tabbert said “Going to state volleyball is a great experience. Some of these girls have been here four years in a row, but you can’t take that for granted.”
