{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage volleyball team came out on top on Thursday, Aug. 29, dominating the Newman Catholic Knights in three sets by scores of 25-7, 25-14 and 25-9. 

Juniors Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisely did the lions share of the scoring, as they each contributed 13 kills, while sophomores Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan each had eight.

Junior Ellie Bobinet had an impressive 40 assists, out of 43 total for the team. Bobinet also had a team-high four assists. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Green Devils will face Central Springs, at home, on Tuesday, Sept. 3. They travel to St. Ansgar on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments