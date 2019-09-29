{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage volleyball team improved to 21-2, experiencing their second loss of the season against Cedar Falls.

However, they started the week with a 3-0 win over West Fork on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Set scores were 25-8, 25-7 and 25-12.

Junior Dani Johnson led the Green Devils with 13 kills in the three sets, while junior Paige Kisley had 11 kills in the match. She went 15-of-16 on the service line with 9 aces.

Ellie Bobinet had a big night with 39 assists while going 16-of-17 on the service line, with 6 aces.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Green Devils traveled to Cedar Falls for tournament action.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Osage recorded victories over Columbus Catholic, Marshalltown, Des Moines Roosevelt, Janesville and West Delaware.

In those five victories, the Green Devils lost only 1 set, against West Delaware.

Osaged the tournament against 5A powerhouse Cedar Falls.

The Green Devils travel to Rockford on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and then will see tournament action on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Waverly-Shell Rock.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments