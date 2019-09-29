The Osage volleyball team improved to 21-2, experiencing their second loss of the season against Cedar Falls.
However, they started the week with a 3-0 win over West Fork on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Set scores were 25-8, 25-7 and 25-12.
Junior Dani Johnson led the Green Devils with 13 kills in the three sets, while junior Paige Kisley had 11 kills in the match. She went 15-of-16 on the service line with 9 aces.
Ellie Bobinet had a big night with 39 assists while going 16-of-17 on the service line, with 6 aces.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Green Devils traveled to Cedar Falls for tournament action.
Osage recorded victories over Columbus Catholic, Marshalltown, Des Moines Roosevelt, Janesville and West Delaware.
In those five victories, the Green Devils lost only 1 set, against West Delaware.
Osaged the tournament against 5A powerhouse Cedar Falls.
The Green Devils travel to Rockford on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and then will see tournament action on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Waverly-Shell Rock.
