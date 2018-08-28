OSAGEW | This year’s Osage High School Varsity Volleyball team boasts seven seniors, among them are this year’s team captains - Rylie Olson, Sydney Midlang and Kourtney Chambers, who have played together since fourth grade.
“Volleyball has taught me how to be a good teammate,” Olson said. “It takes a lot to get everyone on the same page and bring everyone together like a well-oiled machine.”
The love of the sport that developed at a young age has led to Olson committing to play volleyball for Grandview in Des Moines, after college, while Midlang has plans to play in college though she has not decided which school she will be attending. Though Chambers isn’t certain she’ll play in college, she hasn’t ruled it out either.
Faced with a tough year, particularly weekend tournaments where they will face powerhouses like Cedar Falls and Dike, the trio has set the goal to win their conference and make it back to state.
“We’re looking forward to getting those pink shirts,” Olson said, referencing the shirt champion volleyball teams are given.
Aside from the skills learned to play the game, the captains say they have also acquired a variety of skills they will carry into their lives outside of the sport.
“My time management has improved,” Chambers said. “I’ve learned to balance my homework with practice and tournaments and just focus on getting everything done when it needs to be.”
As a captain, Chambers has learned to motivate her teammates through her leadership on the court.
“My teammates look to me to direct them, especially in blocking and stuff on the court,” Chambers said, who has plans to major in agriculture and business in college.
Chambers isn’t the only one whose learned leadership, teamwork and time management during her time in volleyball. Midlang has been involved in the sport since the second grade.
“My older sister played,” said Midlang, who plans on going into pre-med in college. “And when I started playing I found out that I loved it, so I kept with it.”
As a captain, Midlang knows the importance of communicating with her teammates as well as being a good role model and working hard in practice.
“It’s important to lead by example,” said Midland, who offered some sound advice for others looking to get involved in the sport. “Definitely try it because it brings a lot of opportunities to get to meet new people and make new friends.”
