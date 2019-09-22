{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a sweep of Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as the Green Devils beat the Huskies by set scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-7. 

The Green Devils are off to their best start in recent memory, and are now 10-1 on the season. 

Junior Paige Kisely had a team-high 18 kills, while Danielle Johnson was second with 12. Junior Ellie Bobinet had 35 out of Osage's 40 team assists, along with five digs. Bobinet also contributed five aces.

Osage will play again on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when they host West Fork. The Green Devils will then travel to Cedar Falls for tournament action.

