The Osage volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a sweep of Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as the Green Devils beat the Huskies by set scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-7.
The Green Devils are off to their best start in recent memory, and are now 10-1 on the season.
Junior Paige Kisely had a team-high 18 kills, while Danielle Johnson was second with 12. Junior Ellie Bobinet had 35 out of Osage's 40 team assists, along with five digs. Bobinet also contributed five aces.
Osage will play again on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when they host West Fork. The Green Devils will then travel to Cedar Falls for tournament action.
DSC_9715.jpg
Meredith Street goes up for a big Green Devils return.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9737.jpg
Meredith Street serves the ball for Osage.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9741.jpg
Dani Johnson tips the ball over the net for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9744.jpg
Claudia Aschenbrenner returns the ball for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9752.jpg
Dani Johnson serves the ball for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9764.jpg
Jadyn Francis returns the ball.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9782.jpg
Erica Nasstrom sets the ball.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9785.jpg
Paige Kisley goes up for the big hit return.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9857.jpg
Ellie Bobinet sets the ball for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9859.jpg
Whitney Meek returns the ball for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9865.jpg
Madi Adams hits the ball for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9883.jpg
Kaebre Sullivan at the net for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9898.jpg
Dani Johnson at the net for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9906.jpg
Ellie Bobinet and Libby Schwamman with the double block at the net.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9924.jpg
Paige Kisley hits the ball over the net for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9948.jpg
Paige Kisley.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
