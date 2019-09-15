The Osage volleyball team walloped North Butler on Thursday, Sept. 12, beating the Bearcats in straight sets by scores of 25-6, 25-11, and 25-13.
Juniors Paige Kisley and Danielle Johnson each had good days at the line, finishing with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Freshman Jaden Francis and junior Ellie Bobinet led the Green Devils with nine and eight apiece, with Bobinet contributing 34 assists.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.