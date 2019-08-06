The Minnesota Twins and Twins Community Fund in partnership with have selected the Osage 12U softball team as the recipient of a Youth 1st Team Award for their outstanding sportsmanship during the 2019 Behind the Mask Tournament, hosted by Southern Star Softball.
The Youth 1st Team Award recognizes positive behavior from players, coaches and everyone associated with the team (parents, fans and spectators).
“I think being selected for this youth first award is an amazing achievement,” said coach Deryk Evens. “As a team we have always had a few goals for our season each year - to improve skill level and improve our knowledge of the game.
“And always be a good sport winning and gracious when losing."
Evens said the girls played hard at the Waseca tournament having a rough start to the morning and then followed by “two of the best games I have seen them play,” he said. “And even though we lost all three games, everyone's heads were held high and smiles were on the faces of our girls.”
Additional sponsors included Youth 1st, Federated Insurance, Jostens, Pearson, Cashwise, Bennerotte & Associates, Jaguar Communications, The Retrofit Companies, US Bank, Owatonna Motor Company, Profinium and Minnesota-USA Softball.
