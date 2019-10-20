The Osage volleyball team swept the competition at a Charles City triangular on October 14, as the Green Devils improved to 33-6 on the season.
Scores were Osage 2, Janesville 1 and Osage 2, Charles City 0.
Junior Danielle Johnson finished with 23 kills on the day, while Paige Kisley had 26. Setter Ellie Bobinet had an impressive 50 kills on the day.
Osage will get some time off before its next match. The Green Devils get a first-round bye in the Class 2A, Region 2 tournament and will play the winner of Tuesday's match between Central Springs and West Hancock.
DSC_0638.jpg
Claudia Aschenbrenner with the hit.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0690.jpg
Paige Kisley with the kill.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0713.jpg
Meredith Street blocks the hit from Janesville.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0774.jpg
Ellie Bobinet broke the Osage school's single season record for assists by marking her 1000th assist Monday night in Charles City. The previous record was 941 assists in a single season.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0782.jpg
Jaydend Francis with the dig.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0811.jpg
Kaebre Sullivan hits from the back row.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0870.jpg
Cheers from the squad.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0873.jpg
Dani Johnson also made her mark in Osage school history by surpassing the single season kill record with 371 kills so far this season.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0887.jpg
Dani Johnson with the kill.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0988.jpg
Time out inspiration from Coach Tabbert.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0992.jpg
Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan goes up for the block.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_1106.jpg
Libby Schwamman reaches for the block against Charles City.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_1119.jpg
Paige Kisley with the kill.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
