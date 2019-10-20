{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage volleyball team swept the competition at a Charles City triangular on October 14, as the Green Devils improved to 33-6 on the season. 

Scores were Osage 2, Janesville 1 and Osage 2, Charles City 0.

Junior Danielle Johnson finished with 23 kills on the day, while Paige Kisley had 26. Setter Ellie Bobinet had an impressive 50 kills on the day. 

Osage will get some time off before its next match. The Green Devils get a first-round bye in the Class 2A, Region 2 tournament and will play the winner of Tuesday's match between Central Springs and West Hancock.

