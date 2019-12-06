This year, the Osage High School Green Devils’ wrestling team has six seniors and all looking forward to a great season.
The seniors are Joe Sullivan, Zach Williams, Ryan Adams, Connor Smith, Nick Shoars and Merrick Huffman, all of whom said they believe wrestling has helped prepare them for life after high school and in the endeavors they might aspire to in the future.
“It’s taught me accountability,” said Huffman, who has been wrestling since the fifth grade. “It’s perfect for staying in shape and an all around great sport. It isn’t easy, but it’s well worth it.”
With the new season just beginning, Huffman has set a personal goal to win more than fifty percent of his varsity matches and to continue to work on getting techniques down.
Smith has been wrestling for the Green Devils the past three years.
“Coach Jennings asked me to go out for it when I was a freshman and I finally did,” Smith said. “There’s nothing harder than it. Once you have gone through wrestling everything else seems easy.”
Smith wrestles as a heavyweight and also plays football and runs track. In looking ahead at the upcoming season, Smith said he expects Saint Ansgar, North Butler and West Hancock to be the toughest opponents the Green Devils will face. He set a personal goal to make districts.
He also had some advice for others who might be on the fence about whether or not to give wrestling a shot.
“Give it a try, it’s worth it,” Smith said “I didn’t plan to wrestle, but after I tried it out, I have loved every second of it.”
Shoars also got into wrestling at the suggestion of someone else, a fellow wrestler, who felt Shoars would be good at it.
“I tried it, liked it and I kept coming back for more,” said Shoars, who has been wrestling for the past two years. “Even when you think you can’t do more, you can still work harder.”
Shoars credits Coach Grime with teaching him the most about the sport, giving him a foundation in wrestling, showing him the ropes and working with him closely as he prepares for upcoming matches.
“I wish I would have tried it earlier,” Shoars said. “Wrestling has taught me so much about hard work, determination and not giving up on myself.”
Unlike Shoars, Adams started wrestling in the second grade, after taking part in a tournament, which saw him place second. He then became hooked on the sport.
“It’s taught me mental toughness,” Adams said, “We put in a lot of work revolving around that in here and we can apply it anywhere in life. We learn discipline and not to take a backseat to anyone, rather to get up and compete.”
The spirit of competition is also what drew Williams to the sport. Williams has been wrestling since he was three-years-old. He has gone to state three times in his high school wrestling career.
“My parents wanted me to have something to do when I was young,” Williams said. “The feeling after winning a match or winning a state tournament is the best feeling in the world. But, we wouldn’t be able to accomplish any of those things without hard work and being held accountable for the amount of effort we put into being successful.”
That strong work ethic is an attribute Sullivan believes wrestling has taught him as well.
“It’s taught me hard work in general,” Sullivan said. “Things in life become easier once you’ve wrestled. You can always reflect back to how you were pushed in the wrestling room as a reminder to always push yourself in everything you do.”
Sullivan has been wrestling since first grade and found the sport fit him the best out of all the others he tried.
“I’m a very small person,” Sullivan said. “No other sport fit me physically. There was no other sport I could excel in, perhaps, because in wrestling it doesn’t matter how big you are.”
