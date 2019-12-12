{{featured_button_text}}
Osage girls wrestling team

The Osage girls wrestling team. Back Row: Karlie Wagner, Mary Ann Fox, Clare Huisman, Ainsley Dodd, Melanie Bye, Sydney Muller. Middle Row: Jalynn Goodale, Makayla Mostek, Azure Christensen. Front row: Emma Grimm, Madi Adams.

 Mary Klaes Special to the Press News

Jalynn Goodale dominated the mats for the Osage girls wrestling team last week at the Denver Quad with 20 points, more than any of the 37 girls in the exhibition match.

Goodale, Melanie Bye and Sydney Muller took first in their respective weight classes, with Emma Grimm, Clarissa Huisman, Karlie Wagner and Makayla Mostek earning second place at their weights.

Osage girls wrestling

Jalynn Goodale vs Charles City.

Besides Osage, Charles City, Crestwood/Cresco and Denver participated in the match.

Here are the full results, by weight class:

Girls Wrestling - 1

1st Place - Elizabeth Olson of Charles City

2nd Place - Sierra Hansmeier of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Jada Meier of Denver

Girls Wrestling - 2

1st Place - Chevelle Gefaller of Denver

2nd Place - Karlie Wagner of Osage

3rd Place - Ashley Ferrie of Crestwood, Cresco

Girls Wrestling - 3

1st Place - Alysa Kennedy of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Marissa Gallup of Charles City

3rd Place - Madison Adams of Osage

Girls Wrestling - 4

1st Place - Jalynn Goodale of Osage

2nd Place - Kiki Connell of Charles City

3rd Place - Lexi Hoppe of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Emma Perez of Charles City

Girls Wrestling - 5

1st Place - Toni Maloy of Charles City

2nd Place - Clarissa Huisman of Osage

Girls Wrestling - 6

1st Place - Lilly Luft of Charles City

2nd Place - Emma Grimm of Osage

3rd Place - Emily Voyna of Crestwood, Cresco

Girls Wrestling - 7

1st Place - Azure Christensen of Osage

2nd Place - Sadie Omar of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Emma Thurm of Denver

Girls Wrestling - 8

1st Place - Sydney Muller of Osage

2nd Place - Morgan Maloy of Charles City

3rd Place - Krista Riley of Crestwood, Cresco

Girls Wrestling - 9

1st Place - Brittany Shover of Denver

2nd Place - Morgan Moser of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Ainsley Dodd of Osage

Girls Wrestling - 10

1st Place - Allie Cross of Charles City

2nd Place - Makayla Mostek of Osage

Girls Wrestling - 11

1st Place - Lauren Nicholas of Denver

2nd Place - Amanda Lievano of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Mary Ann Fox of Osage

Girls Wrestling - 12

1st Place - Melanie Bye of Osage

2nd Place - Saydey Scholbrock of Crestwood, Cresco

Girls Wrestling - 13

1st Place - Kalysta Rodriguez of Charles City

2nd Place - Morgan Smith of Denver

3rd Place - Annamae Leverson of Crestwood, Cresco

Osage girls wrestling Quad Denver

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
