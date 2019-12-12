Jalynn Goodale dominated the mats for the Osage girls wrestling team last week at the Denver Quad with 20 points, more than any of the 37 girls in the exhibition match.
Goodale, Melanie Bye and Sydney Muller took first in their respective weight classes, with Emma Grimm, Clarissa Huisman, Karlie Wagner and Makayla Mostek earning second place at their weights.
Besides Osage, Charles City, Crestwood/Cresco and Denver participated in the match.
Here are the full results, by weight class:
Girls Wrestling - 1
1st Place - Elizabeth Olson of Charles City
2nd Place - Sierra Hansmeier of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Jada Meier of Denver
Girls Wrestling - 2
1st Place - Chevelle Gefaller of Denver
2nd Place - Karlie Wagner of Osage
3rd Place - Ashley Ferrie of Crestwood, Cresco
Girls Wrestling - 3
1st Place - Alysa Kennedy of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Marissa Gallup of Charles City
3rd Place - Madison Adams of Osage
Girls Wrestling - 4
1st Place - Jalynn Goodale of Osage
2nd Place - Kiki Connell of Charles City
3rd Place - Lexi Hoppe of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Emma Perez of Charles City
Girls Wrestling - 5
1st Place - Toni Maloy of Charles City
2nd Place - Clarissa Huisman of Osage
Girls Wrestling - 6
1st Place - Lilly Luft of Charles City
2nd Place - Emma Grimm of Osage
You have free articles remaining.
3rd Place - Emily Voyna of Crestwood, Cresco
Girls Wrestling - 7
1st Place - Azure Christensen of Osage
2nd Place - Sadie Omar of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Emma Thurm of Denver
Girls Wrestling - 8
1st Place - Sydney Muller of Osage
2nd Place - Morgan Maloy of Charles City
3rd Place - Krista Riley of Crestwood, Cresco
Girls Wrestling - 9
1st Place - Brittany Shover of Denver
2nd Place - Morgan Moser of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Ainsley Dodd of Osage
Girls Wrestling - 10
1st Place - Allie Cross of Charles City
2nd Place - Makayla Mostek of Osage
Girls Wrestling - 11
1st Place - Lauren Nicholas of Denver
2nd Place - Amanda Lievano of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Mary Ann Fox of Osage
Girls Wrestling - 12
1st Place - Melanie Bye of Osage
2nd Place - Saydey Scholbrock of Crestwood, Cresco
Girls Wrestling - 13
1st Place - Kalysta Rodriguez of Charles City
2nd Place - Morgan Smith of Denver
3rd Place - Annamae Leverson of Crestwood, Cresco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.